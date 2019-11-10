|
FERRATO TERESA
Age 94, of Mt. Washington, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Aldo Ferrato. Caring mother of her son, Robert (Sharon) Ferrato. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose (Rico) and her brother, Joseph (Ida) of Ohio and a surviving sister, Margaret of New York previously of Mississippi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Together, Teresa and Aldo with their son, Robert (and great employees), ran a successful small family business "Ferrato Foods" on Mt. Washington, where Teresa was the bookkeeper for 70 years. Customers developed a relationship with her because of her ability to engage and charm them. She was most proud of her energy, enthusiasm and ability to develop friendships. Teresa was dedicated to her family here and in Italy and very proud of her Italian heritage. She will be sorely missed by her son, his wife and those who knew her. Visitations on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church on Tuesday, 10 a.m. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019