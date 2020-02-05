Home

TERESA JANE (FLECKER) WILLOUGHBY

TERESA JANE (FLECKER) WILLOUGHBY Obituary
WILLOUGHBY TERESA JANE (FLECKER)

Age 95, peacefully at home on Monday, February 3, 2020, of Whitehall. Loving mother of Beth (Terry) Smith, Janet Willoughby and Bill (MaryAnn) Willoughby; grandmother of Kelly and Michelle Smith; predeceased by husband William Walton after 62 years of marriage; two sisters, the late Helen Nee and Ann Williams Gessner. Also survived by three nieces, Janet, Joanne and Barbara and several grandnieces and grandnephews. Terry was a graduate of Homestead High School and obtained a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh where she was proud of being a choir member and soprano soloist for the Heinz Chapel Choir. She became a teacher of high school business at many area schools, most notable for the Catholic Diocese at Hilltop Catholic in Pittsburgh until its closure in 1983 and Serra Catholic where she served as head of business education before her retirement. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
