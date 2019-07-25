Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexis Parish
Wexford, PA
TERESA LOUISE BERTHOLD

BERTHOLD TERESA LOUISE

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019 age 92, of Allison Park.  Beloved wife of the late George T. Berthold; loving mother of John (Claudia) Berthold; dear sister of Eileen Wagner and the late Vera Bennardo, Sis Ackley and Lenore Ruzemberka; also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua, the late Jason, Christopher and Emily; and great-grandchildren, Brian, Christian and Jackson.  Friends will be received Friday, July 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10 a.m. in St. Alexis Parish, Wexford, PA. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.  Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Alexis Parish 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
