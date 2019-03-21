SCIULLI TERESA MARIA

Of Oakland. Born in Gamberale, Italy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at age 78, surrounded by her loving family, returned to her heavenly home; survived by her husband, Dominic; daughter of Giuseppina (102 yrs old) and the late Lorenzo; devoted mother of Vittorio (David), Mario, Lorenzo (Amy), Domenico (Ana Maria) and Dino; loving grandmother of Christina, Anthony, Adriana, Marco, and Matteo; sister of Carmen (Pat), Maria (late Nunzio), Joe (Sharon), and the late Federico; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Teresa emigrated from Italy at the age of 17, raised her five sons and worked for 22 years as a housekeeper at Children's Hospital. She and her husband also managed a small rental business in her community. She was passionate about her gardening and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her kind and gentle heart will be greatly missed. Family and friends received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St. (Oakland). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. AT TERESA'S REQUEST, PLEASE NO FLOWERS OR DONATIONS. THANK YOU. Please visit Teresa's memorial website at www.ELACHKO.com