|
|
MUDRY TERESA "TERRY"
Age 73, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, David Mudry; parents, Michael and Theresa Brown; and sisters, Joyce Cozzoli and Joan O'Rourke. Survived by her loving children, Michael (Erin) Mudry and Julie (Mudry); beloved Grammie of Nicholas and Alexander. Terry is also survived by her sister, Patricia (Robert) Finkelstein, as well as several nieces and nephews and her cherished cats, Crosby and Sydney. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019