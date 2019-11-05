Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA POLOSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA POLOSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERESA POLOSKY Obituary
POLOSKY TERESA

Age 82, formerly of Hazelwood, currently of South Park, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Polosky. Survived by her beloved children John (Melissa) Polosky, Doreen (Jeff) Laber and Michael Polosky. Loving grandma of Andrew and Jeremy Polosky. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 12 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead with Blessing service at 12 p.m. in funeral home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -