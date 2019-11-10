|
|
POLOSKY TERESA
Age 82, formerly of Hazelwood, currently of South Park, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Polosky. Survived by her beloved children John (Melissa) Polosky, Doreen (Jeff) Laber and Michael Polosky. Loving grandma of Andrew and Jeremy Polosky. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 10 to 12 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead with Blessing service at 12 p.m. in funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019