BRIGHT TERESA ROSE (DINKEL)
Age 90, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, of Allentown. Wife of the late Richard Benjamin Bright. Mother of Janet Rose Schmidt, Mary Sandra Loeffler, Susan Manko, Helen R. Sanders, Richard W. Bright, Cora Bright-Flanigan and the late Melissa Ross. Also survived by 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Daughter of the late Andrew and Rosella Dinkel. Preceded in death by three brothers. No visitations. Services are private and entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019