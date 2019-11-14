|
FORTWANGLER TERESA S.
Age 88, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late L. Donald Fortwangler; loving mother of Joseph P. Fortwangler (Alla), Kristina M. Fortwangler and the late Thomas and Robert Fortwangler; proud grandmother of Anthony, Jacob, Joe, George and Olga; loving sister of Dolores Hasson (Richard), and the late Frank, Fred, Arilla, JoAnna, Anthony, and John Sacco; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Teresa was raised in the Hazelwood section of Pittsburgh, and was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Church. Friends will be received Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church. (EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH.) Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Pittsburgh Affiliate, 1500 Rose Crans Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, will be greatly appreciated. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019