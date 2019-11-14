Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for TERESA FORTWANGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERESA S. FORTWANGLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TERESA S. FORTWANGLER Obituary
FORTWANGLER TERESA S.

Age 88, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late L. Donald Fortwangler; loving mother of Joseph P. Fortwangler (Alla), Kristina M. Fortwangler and the late Thomas and Robert Fortwangler; proud grandmother of Anthony, Jacob, Joe, George and Olga; loving sister of Dolores Hasson (Richard), and the late Frank, Fred, Arilla, JoAnna, Anthony, and John Sacco; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Teresa was raised in the Hazelwood section of Pittsburgh, and was a longtime member of St. Bernadette Church. Friends will be received Friday, November 15, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church. (EVERYONE MEET AT CHURCH.) Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Pancreatic Cancer Pittsburgh Affiliate, 1500 Rose Crans Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, will be greatly appreciated. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -