BINKNEY TERI LYNN
Age 58, of Pittsburgh on May 20, 2019. Mother of Samantha Stasiak, Lauren Kovitch, Gabrielle Jennings (Ruth Rendell) and Nicholas Stasiak (Ashley Gasper); grandmother of Serenity Stasiak and Michael Kovitch; sister of Gideon Beatty, III and Edwina Hampton; daughter of the late Jean McDonnell Binkney and William VanKirk. Memorial Service will be at Sharpsburg Family Worship Center, 600 Clay Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 on Friday, May 24th at noon. Teri was a waitress at Denny's and loved cooking and animals. Professional Services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019