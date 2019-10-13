|
|
BRIDGETT-WILSON TERI V.
Celebrated thespian and vocalist. Age 71, quietly on October 6, 2019, at her residence. Beloved wife of Vernon Wilson; mother of Edward (Shana) Azeem, Tamiah Von Bridgett; sister of Lane Ratley and others; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Monday, October 14, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Baptist Temple Church, 7241 Race St. 15208. Funeral Ceremony Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Burial Homewood Cemetery. Funeral home inquiries, 412-241-7998.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019