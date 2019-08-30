Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Church
TERRANCE J. "TEDDY" CORCORAN Jr.

TERRANCE J. "TEDDY" CORCORAN Jr. Obituary
CORCORAN JR. TERRANCE J. "TEDDY"

Age 59 of Greenfield. Passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Terrance, Sr. and Mary Anne Corcoran. Survived by his Beloved wife Joanne (Wiernik) Corcoran and his loving daughter Kierra Corcoran. Siblings Jerry (Stacy), Marianne Shannon, Cathy (Dennis) Conroy, Connie (Rick) Roble and Patricia Dvorak. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Terry was a member of Local 95 IUOE. Friends will be received on Sunday and Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
