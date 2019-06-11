SCANLON TERRANCE "TERRY" JAMES

Age 70, of Ross Township and formerly of Mt. Washington, passed away at his home on June 9, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Son of the late James and Patricia (Flaherty) Scanlon; beloved husband of 32 years to Linda (Monteverde) Scanlon; loving father of Julia (Stefan Levine), Matthew (Amanda), and James (Corinne Leach); brother of Mara (John Roberts), Kevin (Karen), Mary Julia (Dennis DeFilippo), and Elizabeth (Michael DeAngelis). Terry is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and his unborn grandchild. Terry worked at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for 44 years. He loved people and made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed golfing, a good cigar, and his special car. Terry was known for his quick wit, easy laugh, amazing memory, and welcoming embrace. Terry's family wishes to thank the staff at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, as their care and compassion carried us through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Family Hospice & Palliative Care. Friends received Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church, Friday, 10:00 a.m.