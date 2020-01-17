|
|
KEOUGH TERRANCE
Age 75, of Spring Hill, formerly of Sheraden on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Son of the late Vincent and Margaret (McElroy) Keough. Brother of Kate Treat, Tim Keough, Bob Keough, Denise Feldbauer and the late Pat Frank and Vincent Keough. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Former organist at Holy Innocents and Mt. Pisgah Church. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Internment at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Hermitage, PA. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020