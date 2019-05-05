CROWLEY TERRANCE M.

Age 67, of McKees Rocks, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved son of Helen (Strongosky) and the late Joseph "Jerry" Crowley; father of Vickie (David) Kreider; brother of Christine Crowley; grandfather of Matthew, Nicolas (Rachel), Zackery and William Kreider. Friends received TUESDAY 3-7 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Please meet at Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave. Pgh. 15212 where a funeral mass will be on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Donald Buchleitner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or the Vietnam Veterans of America, VVA.org www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com