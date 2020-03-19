O'ROURKE TERRENCE J.

October 7, 1950 to March 6, 2020, of Sewickley Heights, PA, passed away peacefully at home in Palm Beach, FL of heart failure. Born in NYC (Stuyvesant Town), the only child of Charles and Catherine O'Rourke. Survived by his wife, Melinda Roberts and two sisters-in-law, Jean and Kyoki Roberts. Graduated from Xavier High School in 1968, City College of New York in 1972, and Fordham Law School in 1975. He began his legal career at Cahill Gordon & Reindel in NYC and later practiced in California and Pennsylvania. Terry met his wife, Melinda (Fordham Law '76) at a law school party the evening of March 21, 1975, 45 years ago. Private burial at St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery, Sewickley, PA. Due to the coronavirus emergency, a memorial gathering scheduled for this weekend at Gladmore Farm, the family home in Sewickley Heights, has been canceled Remembrances may be sent to [email protected] Memorial contributions may be made to The Allegheny Land Trust, 416 Thorn Street, Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements by COPELAND'S, 412-741-7100.