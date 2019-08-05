|
ESTU, SR. TERRENCE JOHN
Age 67, of East McKeesport, formerly of Duquesne, on July 29, 2019 at home. He was a son of the late John and Yolanda (Szalay) Estu; he was a retired plumber for US Steel Homestead Works and a former member of the Hungarian Reformed Church in Duquesne. Former husband of the late Kathleen A. (Morgan) Estu; father of Kimberly (Robert) Harris, Jr. of Prince Frederick, MD, Eric Christopher Estu of West Homestead and Terrence John Estu, Jr. of Woodbridge, VA; grandfather of Michael Antonio Estu, Robert Harris, III, Tristan Harris; brother of Kristine Estu of Colorado and his twin brother, Timothy Estu of Minnesota; uncle of Matthew Skalican, Mark Skalican and Lauren Skalican. There will be a memorial visitation on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 10 - Noon at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where services will be held at Noon. Burial will be in the Hungarian Reformed Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019