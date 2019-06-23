SERGI TERRENCE LEE (TERRY)

Age 72, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away on May 30, 2019. He was born May 7, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Florence Bundy Sergi and Joseph Sergi. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jane Keim Sergi; one son, Todd Sergi; two daughters, Carrie Showalter and husband, Matthew, and Megan Sergi and fiancé, Steve; six grandchildren, Carlie, Marshall, Jack, Hayden, Christian, and Owen; two brothers, Joseph Sergi and wife, Jeanne, and David Sergi and wife, Carol; and, one sister, Donna Lynn Talak. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Florence Caughey. Terry graduated from Langley High School and later obtained a BA from Westminster College and his MBA from Waynesburg College. Terry worked in accounting at Anker Energy in Morgantown, WV, and later at Adelphia Communications in Coudersport, PA, where he charmed everyone with his sense of humor and compassion for others. Friends may join the family to honor Terry's life and legacy at the Mt. Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Rd., in Pittsburgh, PA, on Wednesday, July 24, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Terry's name may be made to Phoenix Rescue Mission at www.phoenixrescuemissiong.org.