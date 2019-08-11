|
BLUMLING TERRI (SWARTZ)
Of Coraopolis, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving daughter of the late John and Ann (Kennedy) Swartz; Terri was the beloved wife of Tom Blumling; cherished mother of Ryan Blumling and Alyssa Blumling; she is also survived by grandchildren. Terri was the sister of Richard (the late Adda) Swartz and the late Debra Swartz; niece of her loving aunt Barbara Peer; and aunt of Breann and Brian McGurk and their son, Mac; and Dustin Swartz; she leaves behind her furry dog babies, Mia and Lillian. Terri was married to her beloved Tom, for 42 years and was a US Air Reservationist for 22 years. She loved her family and her pets. She was the rock of the family, and she fought hard for the last nine years. She has now gone home to the Lord and is reunited with her dad, mom, sister and family knowing that we will all meet again. God Bless our beautiful Angel. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St. St 500, Chicago, IL 60611. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Coraopolis Presbyterian Church, 5th Ave. and Broadway, Coraopolis with Rev. Thomas Petrosky officiating. Funeral arrangements by SANVITO FUNERAL HOME (412-264-3050)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019