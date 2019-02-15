RHODES TERRY C.

Age 80, of Upper St. Clair passed away on February 12, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 22, 1938 to Armond (Ned) and Virginia H. (nee Creig) Irwin.Terry graduated from Westerville High School, Ohio in 1956 before enlisting in the U.S. Navy on August 23, 1956. Upon his honorable discharge in 1958 he ventured to California before finding work as an engineer within the steel industry. He spent 30 years at Crucible Compaction Metals in Oakdale, PA before retiring in 2008. Terry was one of the world's leading experts in the operation of Crucible's atomizer and was the lead inventor for multiple patents. In retirement he enjoyed playing golf and working at the USC tennis hut. In December, 1983, Terry married the love of his life, Valerie (Valentino) Thelk, and they enjoyed over 35 years of happiness together. Terry was instrumental in helping to raise Valerie's three children. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his stepfather, John R. Rhodes Jr. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sisters, Susanne Philips of Bladensburg, Ohio and Lucinda Austermiller also of Bladensburg; brother John Rhodes of Grove City, Ohio; stepson Richard (Mary Beth) Thelk of Pittsburgh, stepson Michael (Amy) Thelk of Virginia and stepdaughter Stephanie (Ken) Graham along with nine step grandchildren. A visitation and service of remembrance will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m. at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME located at 2828 Washington Rd, McMurray, PA 15317. Those who wish to leave gifts in his memory may donate to the by phone at 1-800-227-2345 or by sending a check to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please add or view tributes at

www.beinhauer.com.