STENGER TERRY C.
Terry C. Stenger, a life-long resident of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on October 24, 2019, at the age of 66. Terry is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kozak); his sons, Jeremy (Tricia) Stenger of Pittsburgh, Darren (Kara) Stenger of Latrobe, and Jonathan (Geanna) Stenger of Blandon; his step-daughter, Suzie (Edward) Miller; and six grandchildren, Tori, Tiffani, Ethan, Addyson, Claire, and Averie. He was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Alys Stenger. Terry enjoyed spending time relaxing at his camp and fishing from his boat with family and friends. At his request, no service will be held. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019