DOUGHTY TERRY
Peacefully passed on October 28, 2019, at age 77, with his loving family at his side. Terry was the devoted husband of Judy (Rosa) Doughty; loving father of Terry (Julie), Jr., Adam (Maria) and Rae Ostrom; adoring grandfather of Cecilia, Callahan, Sebastian, Anthony, Alexander and Nicholas. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Paul and Charlotte (Watkiss) Doughty; and brother, Paul. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne (Joyce) Doughty, other relatives and many friends. Terry loved sports, especially football and baseball. He was a quarterback for Wilmerding High School. He later used his knowledge of the game to coach little league. Terry proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. His main passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home Friday 10 a.m. Terry will be laid to rest in New St. Joesph Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019