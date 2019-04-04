Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Private
TERRY HAMILTON
HAMILTON TERRY L.

Age 54, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Hamilton; mother of Amy Hamilton and Ron Stokes, and Kristy (Mike) Gillespie; daughter of James and Mary Geiger; grandmother of Lexi, Connor, Trenten and Hayden. Terry was a loving, supportive, strong wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend. She was an amazing person with a big heart. Friends welcome Friday 1 to 8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree RD. Scott Twp. 15220 where a funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. Interment Private. Condolences may be sent to: www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
