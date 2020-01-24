Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church of the Holy Cross
7507 Kelly St.
Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Church of the Holy Cross
7507 Kelly St.
TERRY L. RUE (GRINAGE) BEALE

TERRY L. RUE (GRINAGE) BEALE Obituary
BEALE TERRY L. RUE (GRINAGE)

Age 70, quietly on January 17, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Beloved mother of Marcus (Jamie) Grinage; daughter of Doris and the late Charles Grinage, Sr.; sister of Mark H. (LaRue), Charles "Juno" Grinage, Jr.; grandmother of Charleigh and Tyler; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Sunday, January 26, 2020 2-6 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 7507 Kelly St., 15208 AKA Sorority Service, 4 p.m. Funeral Ceremony Monday, January 27, in the sanctuary. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
