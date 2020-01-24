|
|
BEALE TERRY L. RUE (GRINAGE)
Age 70, quietly on January 17, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Beloved mother of Marcus (Jamie) Grinage; daughter of Doris and the late Charles Grinage, Sr.; sister of Mark H. (LaRue), Charles "Juno" Grinage, Jr.; grandmother of Charleigh and Tyler; and a host of relatives. Family will receive guests Sunday, January 26, 2020 2-6 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross, 7507 Kelly St., 15208 AKA Sorority Service, 4 p.m. Funeral Ceremony Monday, January 27, in the sanctuary. Burial Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020