LAMPERSKI TERRY LEE (WEINBERGER)
Age 49, of Cheswick passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, September 30, 2019. Daughter of Charles Weinberger and the late Frances D. Weinberger; beloved wife of 26 years of Douglas P. Lamperski; loving mother of Zachary D. Lamperski and Caleb P. Lamperski; sister of Martin Weinberger, Frank (Judy) Brucker, Joseph (Charlene) Brucker, William (Molly) Brucker; also survived by nieces and nephews, Alex, Ben, Samie, Joey, Rachel, Alex, Zachary, Brianna, Hannah, Andrew; pet cats, Henry and Chloe. Avid reader and home cook and devoted librarian with 18 years at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Main Branch (Oakland). Terry was a graduate of The Ellis School in Shadyside. She had a BS in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon, an MS in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a MLIS from the University of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. Blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019. Reception will follow the Blessing Service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Friends, Autism Society of Pittsburgh, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, AIM at Melanoma Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019