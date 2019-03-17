Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 64, of McCandless TWP., on March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years to Donna Kay Mann; father of Alyssa (Rev. John) Creasy, Richard (Priscilla) Mann, Lori Beth Dofner and Gavin Mann; grandfather of Téah, Micah, Lyle, Gideon, Elliotte, Eden, Silas, Moses, Martha, Rosemary and Abbey; brother of Ronald, Randy, Donald and the late David Mann. Friends received Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to World Vision, www.worldvision.org or Garfield Community Farm, www.garfieldfarm.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
