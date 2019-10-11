Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
TERRY LEE MILLER

TERRY LEE MILLER Obituary
MILLER TERRY LEE

Age 54, tragically in an automobile accident in Cumberland, MD, on Monday, October 7, 2016 of Overbrook. Son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Klein) Miller; cherished father of Marie Miller, Stephine and Andrew Gibson; loving Papster of Matthew Price; companion of Debbie Irwin; brother of Daniel W. (Joan) Miller, Vicki Parme, Cindi (Tom) Hamscher and the late William E. Miller; survived by nieces and nephews. Terry had a love for photography and also loved his football family. Family and friends received Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
