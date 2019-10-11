|
MILLER TERRY LEE
Age 54, tragically in an automobile accident in Cumberland, MD, on Monday, October 7, 2016 of Overbrook. Son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Klein) Miller; cherished father of Marie Miller, Stephine and Andrew Gibson; loving Papster of Matthew Price; companion of Debbie Irwin; brother of Daniel W. (Joan) Miller, Vicki Parme, Cindi (Tom) Hamscher and the late William E. Miller; survived by nieces and nephews. Terry had a love for photography and also loved his football family. Family and friends received Sunday from 2 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019