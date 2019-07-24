TARASOVICH TESSA GRACE

Age 8, of Pine Township, passed peacefully on July 23, 2019 surround by her family. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Melissa (White) Tarasovich, Jr.; dear sister of Aiden and Ella Tarasovich; adored grandchild of "Pappy" Thomas and "Nanny" Patricia Tarasovich and the late "Grammi" Beverley White; niece of Lisa Gentile, Pam Tarasovich, Jeanette Douglas, Ken White and Scott White; also survived by many cousins. Family will welcome friends on Thursday, 6-8 p.m. and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford). Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Alphonsus Church, 201 Church Rd., Wexford, PA 15090. Our brave and beloved Tessa will be remembered in our hearts with overwhelming love. She was tiny but tough. Tessa was fearless and adventurous, yet also sweet and sensitive. Tessa had a great sense of humor that kept us laughing when we wanted to cry. She inspired us with her kindness and positive attitude. Tessa attended Richland Elementary. She loved horses, frogs, and our family pets Blizzard and Frosty. She was a proud member of the Pine Richland Lacrosse and Field Hockey teams. Tessa loved swimming, tea parties on the porch, fairy gardening, reading, and playing with her friends. Tessa spent many hours watching her sister Ella play ice hockey and her brother Aiden play lacrosse. She was their biggest fan and wouldn't have had it any other way. She was passionate about collecting stuffed animals, and found the perfect name for each one. We are blessed and honored to have had Tessa in our lives and she will be forever in our hearts. Family would like to thank Team Tessa for all of their love and support through this difficult journey. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation, www.defeatDIPG.org , P.O Box 34277, Bethesda, MD 20827. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.