SIENICKI THADDEUS A. "TED"
Peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of 70 years to Sarah (Previte) Sienicki; loving father of Robert (Sheila) Sienicki and Donna (John) Mitchell; dear brother of Loretta (Leonard) Szafranski, Edward (Marlene) Sienicki, Richard Sienicki and Stella (Kenneth) Szafranski. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emilia Sienicki and brothers, Walter, Joseph, Stanley, John and Leo and sisters, Anna Siepiela, Marion Mazur, Jane Popivchak, Stephanie Henke and Lottie Sienicki; brother-in-law of Sophie Sienicki, Raymond Henke and Frances Sienicki; proud grandfather of Kathryn (Richard) Mucci, Frances Sienicki, Jacqueline and Emily Mitchell; great-grandfather of Vera Frances Mucci; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial In St. Ignatius Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Contributions may be made to the Carnegie Free Library, 300 Beachwood Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019