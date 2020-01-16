|
GEROME THADDEUS "TED" (GEREMSKY)
Age 92, of Ligonier, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born January 15, 1927, in Braddock, a son of the late Theodore and Sophia (Jankowska) (Geremsky) Gerome. Ted was a veteran of the United States Army and served in World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where he played basketball and football. He was a professional football player having played with the Detroit Lions and was a founding member of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Clore and a brother, Henry Gerome, and son-in-law, Ronald Hudgen. Ted is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Hudgen of Colorado and a son, Paul (Janet) Gerome of Texas; six grandchildren, Kendra, Andrew, Chelsea, Theodore, Alexander and Rebecca and one great-granddaughter, McKinley; a sister, Dorothy (Caz) Czarnecki of Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 402 East Church Street, Ligonier. A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Banjo Club, 271 McKinley Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020