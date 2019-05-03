PASCOE THE HONORABLE JAMES LEE

Age 72, former Mayor of Carnegie, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Costella Pascoe; son of the late James and Norma (Brewer) Pascoe; loving father of James (Gabrielle) Pascoe and Jason (Tori) Pascoe; brother of Robert (Renee) Pascoe, the late Barbara (Terry) Timlin and late Gary Pascoe; grandfather of Paloma, Blaise, and Brooke Pascoe; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will mourn his passing. Mr. Pascoe was a graduate of Charleroi High School (1964) and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a steel worker out of High School. He went on to graduate from the Weaver Airline School in Kansas City. He started his airline career with Allegheny Airline in 1969, retiring from U.S. Airway. He was elected and served on Council in Carnegie, PA, and was elected and served as Mayor from 2002-2007. He actively participate in the Ukranian Club, F.O. E., Polish White Eagles, Elks Lodge #831, American Legion Post 82, Carnegie Arts and Heritage Festival and was founder of the Blues Festival in Carnegie. Friends welcome Sunday 12-3 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800). 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Carnegie. Burial with military honors to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, Development Dept., Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave at Meyran Ave., Pgh., PA 15213. www.slaterfuneral.com