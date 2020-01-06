|
ESHENBAUGH THELMA A.
Age 84, Robinson Twp., on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Louis E. and Laura Eshenbaugh; sister of Lois Firanski, Norma Brahler, Louis N. Eshenbaugh, Mary Lou (David) McKay and the late Theresa Jaquay and Thomas Michael Eshenbaugh. Family is grateful to everyone who helped with her care, especially her caregiver and friend of three years, Michelle Ernest and all the people at AHN Hospice and Grace Manor at North Park. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020