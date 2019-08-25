|
VOEGLER THELMA A. (HAYES)
Age 89, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 6, 1930, daughter of the late Herman and Agnes (Lowe) Hayes. Beloved wife of Norman W. Voegler, Sr.; loving mother of Norman (Sandra) Voegler, Jr., Jean Kisling and Donna Platt; proud grandmother of Norman (Jackie) Voegler III, Kimberly (Nick) Fennick, Kelly (Corey) Cypher, Brian Kisling, Amanda and Christine Platt; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. Family will receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019