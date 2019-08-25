Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA VOEGLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA A. (HAYES) VOEGLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA A. (HAYES) VOEGLER Obituary
VOEGLER THELMA A. (HAYES)

Age 89, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 6, 1930, daughter of the late Herman and Agnes (Lowe) Hayes. Beloved wife of Norman W. Voegler, Sr.; loving mother of Norman (Sandra) Voegler, Jr., Jean Kisling and Donna Platt; proud grandmother of Norman (Jackie) Voegler III, Kimberly (Nick) Fennick, Kelly (Corey) Cypher, Brian Kisling, Amanda and Christine Platt; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. Family will receive friends on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pgh., PA 15229, where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now