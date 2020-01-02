|
DOBLER THELMA CARR
Age 89, of Toronto, OH, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born March 9, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late Harry Carr and Suzannah (Bellerby) Carr. Thelma was a member of the Community United Methodist Church, and retired from President & Partner of News Analysis Institute. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia Strang, and Doreen Conrad. Thelma is survived by her husband, Donald Dobler, whom she married September 29, 1954; son, Harry (Stefanie) Dobler of Toronto, OH; grandson, Blake Rebres of Toronto, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation hours for Thelma will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Clarke Funeral Home, 302 Main Street Toronto, OH. A celebration service honoring Thelma's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. January 4, 2020, at the CLARKE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Holley Faulkner officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Those wishing to make donations in memory of Thelma may do so to the Valley Hospice at 10686 State Rt. 150, Rayland, OH 43943 or Community United Methodist Church at 400 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15215. To send condolences to the family, go to www.clarkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020