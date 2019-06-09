Home

THELMA E. (MOOSE) TAYLOR

THELMA E. (MOOSE) TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR THELMA E. (MOOSE)

Age 89, peacefully with family by her side, on Friday, June 7, 2019. Wife of the late Nicholas P. Taylor; beloved mother of Nicholas W. (David Wissel) Taylor, Judith (Steve) Dora, Steven (Neva) Taylor, Maria (Brian) Tarquinio, and the late Toni Biolowas and Michael Taylor; dear grandmother of Carrie, Heather, Sara, Emily, Max, Maddi, Michael, and Melanie; also great-grandmother of Charlotte; sister of Charles "Pete", Robert, and the late William Moose; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Sis was a former employee at Glenn's Pharmacy in Ingram for over 15 years. Visitation Tuesday only 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at which time Expressions of Sympathy will be held at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
