TAYLOR THELMA E. (MOOSE)

Age 89, peacefully with family by her side, on Friday, June 7, 2019. Wife of the late Nicholas P. Taylor; beloved mother of Nicholas W. (David Wissel) Taylor, Judith (Steve) Dora, Steven (Neva) Taylor, Maria (Brian) Tarquinio, and the late Toni Biolowas and Michael Taylor; dear grandmother of Carrie, Heather, Sara, Emily, Max, Maddi, Michael, and Melanie; also great-grandmother of Charlotte; sister of Charles "Pete", Robert, and the late William Moose; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Sis was a former employee at Glenn's Pharmacy in Ingram for over 15 years. Visitation Tuesday only 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at which time Expressions of Sympathy will be held at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. www.schepnermcdermott.com