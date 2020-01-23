|
|
HAMILTON THELMA F.
Thelma F. Hamilton, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, joined her Lord and family in heaven on Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home. Born on June 23, 1929, in Irondale, OH, she was the daughter of the late Stephen W. and Olive Lulu Millstead Frampton. She married the late James W. Hamilton, Sr. on February 24, 1951. She was a former nurse at East Liverpool Hospital, Ohio and Upper St. Clair Hospital in Pennsylvania. Thelma was a devout Christian blessed with a beautiful singing voice. She was a member of Walkersville United Methodist Church. Thelma enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a loving wife and mother. Thelma was the last of her immediate family. Survivors include her three children, Jane L. Johnson of Titusville, PA, James W. Hamilton, Jr. of Venetia, PA and Joanne L. Martin of Frederick, MD; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen McDonald, Merle Peterson, Jane Slates, Josephine Dickins and Stanley Frampton; and a grandson. A Memorial Service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Bethel Park, PA. Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702, Daybreak Adult Day Services, Inc., 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702 or , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020