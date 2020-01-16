|
|
JOHNSON THELMA L.
Passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 94. She worked at the former Glendale Hospital in Glendale, WV, then moved to Neville Island where she was employed by the Dravo Company Shipyards as a welder on the LSTs during WWII. Following the war, she graduated from the Mason-Felix School of Beauty and Cosmetology and started her first job at Claffey's Salon in Pittsburgh. She married in 1951 and later moved to Moon Township where she has remained a resident. In 1962 she and her husband were charter members of the first congregation of St. Andrews Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she has been a member for close to 60 years. Thelma loved gardening and flowers, traveling throughout the US and Europe, her home and her family. Thelma is survived by children, Bob Johnson (Brenda D'Amico) and Deb Johnson-Yearm (Joe) and grandchildren, Kristin Wise (Adam) and Joey Yearm. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan and her son, Jim. Visitation will be Friday, January 17 from 11 until time of service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Coraopolis Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020