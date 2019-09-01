Home

THELMA (LEVIN) LEVINE

THELMA (LEVIN) LEVINE Obituary
LEVINE THELMA (LEVIN)

Age 90, of Boca Raton, FL, Charleston, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, PA, passed away August 25, of COPD complications. Her beloved husband, Robert Levine of Charleston preceded her in death. Thelma was the loving mother of Norie Lichtenstul and Barbara Lichtenstul (Donald) Lippman; and Roberts four daughters, Natalie Cowley, Carolyn (Mike) Cohen, Marilyn (Terry) Segal and Debra Levine. She was grandmother to Carly (Ian) Saks, Sydney and Michael Lippmann; great-grandmother to Clair Saks; and a loving sister to Norman (Mady) Levin. Born in Jeanette, PA to Ben and Sadie Levin, Thelma was a proud graduate of Winchester –Thurston in Pittsburgh. Her family, friends and community meant everything to her. From her early years in Pittsburgh, middle years in Charleston and later in Boca, she was always involved in Jewish organizations. Thelma had a deep passion for Israel, a true Zionist, a strong supporter of the Jewish Federation and proud to be a Lion of Judah. Our mother and friend was beautiful inside and out. She had a charisma, a style all of her own and had a gift for making and keeping friendships throughout her life. Her friends meant everything to her. Thelma lived her life to the fullest, lit up every room she entered, she had a magnificent life and she will be deeply missed. The funeral service will be held at RIVERSIDE STANETSKY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 7205 W. Atlantic Ave., on Wednesday 28th at 11:00 a.m., followed by the burial at Temple Beth El Mausoleum Davie, FL. At the families requests, in lieu of flowers, donations can made to the COPD Foundation at www. copdfoundation.org or to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach at www.Jewishboca.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
