|
|
EBERHARDT THELMA M.
Age 92, Hollidaysburg, formerly of Franklin Park, died March 14 at The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg. She was born in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late Walter F. and Hilda (Aupke) Ladebu. She married Robert R. Eberhardt, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1972; survived by daughter, Karen Brandt and husband, Craig, of Hollidaysburg; son, Robert R., Jr. and wife, Reba, in Michigan; three grandchildren: James Eberhardt and wife, Brandy, in Michigan, Elizabeth Harmantzis and husband, Gregory, in North Carolina and Michael Brandt in North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Emily Eberhardt in Michigan; a sister, Evelyn Cress of Volant; and a brother, Walter of Mars. Thelma retired from the North Allegheny School District as a matron after 18 years, where students knew her as "Aunt Thelma." She enjoyed swimming, knitting and family genealogy. A graveside service will be held at Franklin Park Baptist Church Cemetery, March 30, 2019 at 1pm. Local arrangements are under the direction of HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 27, 2019