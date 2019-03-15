EBERHARDT THELMA M.

Age 92, Hollidaysburg, formerly of Franklin Park, died March 14 at The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg. She was born in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late Walter F. and Hilda (Aupke) Ladebu. She married Robert R. Eberhardt, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1972; survived by daughter, Karen Brandt and husband, Craig, of Hollidaysburg; son, Robert R., Jr. and wife, Reba, in Michigan; three grandchildren: James Eberhardt and wife, Brandy, in Michigan, Elizabeth Harmantzis and husband, Gregory, in North Carolina and Michael Brandt in North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Emily Eberhardt in Michigan; a sister, Evelyn Cress of Volant; and a brother, Walter of Mars. Thelma retired from the North Allegheny School District as a matron after 18 years, where students knew her as "Aunt Thelma." She enjoyed swimming, knitting and family genealogy. A graveside service will be held at Franklin Park Baptist Church Cemetery, March 30, 2019 at 1pm. Local arrangements are under the direction of HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC.