EBERHARDT THELMA M. (LADEBU)

Age 92, Hollidaysburg, formerly of Franklin Park, died Thursday at The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg. She was born in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Walter F. and Hilda (Aupke) Ladebu. She married Robert R. Eberhardt Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1972. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Brandt and husband, Craig, of Hollidaysburg; a son, Robert R., Jr. and wife, Reba, in Michigan; three grandchildren: James, Elizabeth and Michael; a great-granddaughter, Emily; a sister, Evelyn Cress of Volant; and a brother, Walter of Mars. Thelma retired from the North Allegheny School District as a matron after 18 years, where students knew her as "Aunt Thelma." She enjoyed swimming, knitting and family genealogy. A graveside service will be held at Franklin Park Baptist Church Cemetery in Sewickley at a later date. Arrangements are by SORGE FUNERAL HOME INC., Hollidaysburg.

