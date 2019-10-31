|
SAMARCO THELMA M. (BROWN-BELL)
Age 102, of Allison Park, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Samarco and Regis R. Bell; loving mother of Regis Bell, Norma Lippke of Dayton, OH, Donna Richey, Russell R. Bell of Phoenix, AZ and the late Kathleen Brandensteine; also survived by 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Casson) Brown; sister of the late Olive Brown, Mildred Matz, Norma Brown, Ruth Samarco, Bernice Brown-Bell and Robert Brown; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297-1066.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019