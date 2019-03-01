Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA MAE MORRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THELMA MAE MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS THELMA MAE

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Daughter of the late James and Margaret Huddart; beloved mother of Gary (Bridget) Morris and the late Dr. William (Dolly survives) Morris and Ronald (Karen survives) Morris; sister of the late James Huddart; grandmother of Billy Morris, Amy (Matt) Bookman, Paul Morris, Margaret (Cory) Bowman, Jaxon and Lexi Morris, Matthew, Gary "Garbo" Morris and Jessica (Richard) Eberlein; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends received Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now