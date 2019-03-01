|
|
MORRIS THELMA MAE
On Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Daughter of the late James and Margaret Huddart; beloved mother of Gary (Bridget) Morris and the late Dr. William (Dolly survives) Morris and Ronald (Karen survives) Morris; sister of the late James Huddart; grandmother of Billy Morris, Amy (Matt) Bookman, Paul Morris, Margaret (Cory) Bowman, Jaxon and Lexi Morris, Matthew, Gary "Garbo" Morris and Jessica (Richard) Eberlein; also survived by six great-grandchildren. Friends received Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019