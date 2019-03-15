Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA LIPPERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA R. (WATZLAF) LIPPERT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THELMA R. (WATZLAF) LIPPERT Obituary
LIPPERT THELMA R. (WATZLAF)

Age 92, formerly of Brookline died peacefully on March 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late John J.; beloved mother of John R. (Jane), the late Richard, the late Cheryl Lippert McMillan, Donna (James) Zacchero, Diane (Tom) Samstag, Kevin (Tina) and Gary (Lois) Lippert; also 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary Agnes (Dolly) Watzlaf and Henry Watzlaf. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 1100 Creedmoor Ave., Pgh., 15226.


www.deborfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now