LIPPERT THELMA R. (WATZLAF)
Age 92, formerly of Brookline died peacefully on March 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late John J.; beloved mother of John R. (Jane), the late Richard, the late Cheryl Lippert McMillan, Donna (James) Zacchero, Diane (Tom) Samstag, Kevin (Tina) and Gary (Lois) Lippert; also 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister of the late Mary Agnes (Dolly) Watzlaf and Henry Watzlaf. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at 1100 Creedmoor Ave., Pgh., 15226.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019