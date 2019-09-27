Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA RUBINOFF MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA RUBINOFF MILLER Obituary
MILLER THELMA RUBINOFF

Passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at age 95, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of the late Isadore and Sadie (Florman) Rubinoff. Thelma was a devoted wife, mother and aunt. She was a bookkeeper, writer, comedienne, performer and tournament Scrabble player. She is survived by her three children, Lou Miller of Portland, OR, Stacey (James) Stern of Asheville, NC and Preston Miller; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin H. Miller; and her sister, Esther Whitman. Private Graveside services were held at the Machsikei Hadas Cemetery on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Donations in her memory may be made to the New Light Synagogue, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 https://newlightcongregation.org/donations/. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now