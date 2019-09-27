|
|
MILLER THELMA RUBINOFF
Passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at age 95, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the daughter of the late Isadore and Sadie (Florman) Rubinoff. Thelma was a devoted wife, mother and aunt. She was a bookkeeper, writer, comedienne, performer and tournament Scrabble player. She is survived by her three children, Lou Miller of Portland, OR, Stacey (James) Stern of Asheville, NC and Preston Miller; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Marvin H. Miller; and her sister, Esther Whitman. Private Graveside services were held at the Machsikei Hadas Cemetery on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Donations in her memory may be made to the New Light Synagogue, 5915 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 https://newlightcongregation.org/donations/. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019