|
|
DANKMYER THELMA SCOTT
Age 91 , of Shaler Twp., on February 4, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph H. Dankmyer; mother of Cheryl (the late David) Haberman, Darlene Harms (Bill), Ralph Dankmyer (Susan), and Debbie Durkin (Tom); grandmother of Jennifer Kenna (Nathan), Jessica Krysinski (Justin), Nicholas Haberman (Lindsay), Erin Hefley, Jonathan Harms, Heather Fritz, Dale Dankmyer (Samantha), T.J. Durkin, and Kayla Durkin; also 15 great-grandchildren; sister of William E. Scott (Diana) and the late Helen Mills Mrs. Dankmyer was a physical education teacher for Shaler Area School District for 37 years. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Thursday, 11:00 a.m., at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church please visit us at
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019