Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Elfinwild Presbyterian Church
3200 Mt. Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA
THELMA SCOTT DANKMYER

THELMA SCOTT DANKMYER Obituary
DANKMYER THELMA SCOTT

Age 91 , of Shaler Twp., on February 4, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph H. Dankmyer; mother of Cheryl (the late David) Haberman, Darlene Harms (Bill), Ralph Dankmyer (Susan), and Debbie Durkin (Tom); grandmother of Jennifer Kenna (Nathan), Jessica Krysinski (Justin), Nicholas Haberman (Lindsay), Erin Hefley, Jonathan Harms, Heather Fritz, Dale Dankmyer (Samantha), T.J. Durkin, and Kayla Durkin; also 15 great-grandchildren; sister of William E. Scott (Diana) and the late Helen Mills Mrs. Dankmyer was a physical education teacher for Shaler Area School District for 37 years. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Thursday, 11:00 a.m., at Elfinwild Presbyterian Church, 3200 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church please visit us at


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
