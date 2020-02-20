|
CESARONE THELMA T.
Thelma T. Cesarone, 98, of Greensburg, formerly of Pleasant Hills, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born May 6, 1921, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Josiah and Blanche Hill Turner. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, in Brentwood, where she sang in the choir for many years. Prior to retirement, she worked at the former Union National Bank for 19 years and in secretarial positions in private industry for 13 years. Thelma was a freelance writer for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review's Focus Magazine. Her articles often appeared in the "First Person, Singular" column. She also wrote over 400 poems, some of which weere published. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey (Robert) Birdseye, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Amy Birdseye, Becky (Zach) Sharpe, Danny Birdseye, and Sanjar Birdseye; and two great-grandchildren, Arlow and Maggie Sharpe. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4048 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020