Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
4048 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA CESARONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA T. CESARONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA T. CESARONE Obituary
CESARONE THELMA T.

Thelma T. Cesarone, 98, of Greensburg, formerly of Pleasant Hills, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born May 6, 1921, in McKeesport, daughter of the late Josiah and Blanche Hill Turner. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, in Brentwood, where she sang in the choir for many years. Prior to retirement, she worked at the former Union National Bank for 19 years and in secretarial positions in private industry for 13 years. Thelma was a freelance writer for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review's Focus Magazine. Her articles often appeared in the "First Person, Singular" column. She also wrote over 400 poems, some of which weere published. She is survived by her daughter, Tracey (Robert) Birdseye, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Amy Birdseye, Becky (Zach) Sharpe, Danny Birdseye, and Sanjar Birdseye; and two great-grandchildren, Arlow and Maggie Sharpe. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4048 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal rescue . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -