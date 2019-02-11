Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
THELMA Y. "TONI" (SHAFER) MARTINEZ

Age 77 of Slippery Rock, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Loving mother of Jeffery (Lisa) Martinez, James (Toni) Martinez, and Joyce (John) Brooks; daughter of the late Clifford and Alma (Friend) Shafer; sister of Ruth (late Rich) Diorio, Diane (Joseph) Zelando, and the late Shirley (Robert surviving) Stoner. Survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Services and interment private. Arrangements made by the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
