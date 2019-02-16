BEITER THEOBALD JOHN "THEO"

Age 87, of Reserve Township, passed away to be in the Lord's presence on Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born January 11, 1932, he was a son of the late William and Jennie (Kunicky) Beiter. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Santina "Honey" (Sue Barilla) Beiter; three children, William (Antonia) Beiter of Monroeville, Barbara (John) Szewczuk of Carolina Beach, NC, and Bonnie Joy (Pete) Payne of Ross Township; seven grandchildren, Jonny Szewczuk, Sarah Payne, Santina Walk, Joseph Beiter, Jordan Walk, Tristan Payne, and Tanya Kukic-Beiter; four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Pittsburgher his entire life, Theo attended North Catholic High School, after which he served our country honorably as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War and retired after working at St. Joe Paper Company for 44 years. Even retirement could not deter his impeccable work ethic, as he loved meeting new people at his various side-jobs, each of which he considered a hobby and not a "job." "Pa" loved spending time with his family and never missed a concert, sporting event, or recital for any of his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. His presence was felt in any room he was in, with a dynamic, larger-than-life personality that had an impact on everyone that he met, whether that be at a coffee shop, the ice-ball stand on the North Side, or at his house visiting with his family. He will be tremendously missed by his family and friends, but the impact that he had on each and every one of them will live on forever. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at HAHN FUNERAL HOME, 123 North Ave., Millvale, PA 15209, where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday to be followed by Christian burial at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.