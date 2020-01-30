|
HARDY THEODORE C. "TED"
Age 86, of Providence Point, Scott Township, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved husband for 62 years of Ann Hardy. He is also survived by his two sons, his sister and brother-in-law, his sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. A resident of Pittsburgh for many years, he had a career in urban planning and transportation, developing the city's rapid transit program, including the city's first subway line, which opened in 1985. Ted was a longtime, active member of the Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church and also served on the board of Asbury Heights. At his request, service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to: Three Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to the Baptist Homes Foundation, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Condolences to the family may be left at:
laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020